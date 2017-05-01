Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Maintained by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,784,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,938,000 after buying an additional 2,200,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,309,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,951,000 after buying an additional 648,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,794,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,636,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,583,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) opened at 55.05 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Maintained by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/agilent-technologies-inc-a-stake-maintained-by-winslow-evans-crocker-inc-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $191,675.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,101,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,644 shares of company stock worth $4,415,465 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.