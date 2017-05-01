Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded up 1.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 34,961 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $87.19 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 142,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Co. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 398,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

