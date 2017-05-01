AGCO Co. (AGCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 1.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. 344,241 shares of the company traded hands. AGCO has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 579.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.
