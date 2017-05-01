AGCO Co. (AGCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 1.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. 344,241 shares of the company traded hands. AGCO has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/agco-co-agco-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 579.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.