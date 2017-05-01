AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business earned $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 51.19%. On average, analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) opened at 18.95 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $524.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.40%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 5,700 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,833.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,897.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wunderlich downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets, which the Company refers to as its target assets.

