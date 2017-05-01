UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,380,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,865,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,913,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,393,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,696,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 908,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,469,000 after buying an additional 392,642 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,132 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $194.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

