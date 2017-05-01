Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company earned $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded down 4.375% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.345. 740,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.483 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

