AFC Energy plc (AFC) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) in a report issued on Wednesday.
AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) opened at 11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.99. AFC Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 29.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 35.65 million.
AFC Energy plc Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial fuel cell power company. The Company develops alkaline fuel-cell systems using hydrogen to produce electricity. The Company installs, owns, operates and maintains alkaline fuel cell power projects. It operates through development of fuel cells segment.
