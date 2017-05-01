Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) in a report issued on Wednesday.

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) opened at 11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.99. AFC Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 29.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 35.65 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/afc-energy-plc-afc-earns-speculative-buy-rating-from-beaufort-securities.html.

AFC Energy plc Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial fuel cell power company. The Company develops alkaline fuel-cell systems using hydrogen to produce electricity. The Company installs, owns, operates and maintains alkaline fuel cell power projects. It operates through development of fuel cells segment.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.