Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Aetna comprises approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Aetna were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 45.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post $8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Aetna to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

In other Aetna news, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of Aetna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of Aetna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $3,829,018.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

