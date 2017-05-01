Aetna Inc (AET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. Aetna has set its FY17 guidance at at least $8.55 EPS.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm earned $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aetna to post $8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9.80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

AET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Aetna to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr lowered Aetna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.04 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

In other Aetna news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $3,829,018.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $871,991.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

