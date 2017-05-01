Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Thursday, April 13th. Aegis currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

“We still consider the upcoming Mercury 2 three-month efficacy readout for Roclatan expected before the end of Q2, 2017 as being a potentially share moving event. Higher patients dropout rate seen in Rhopressa arm relative to Timolol arm is not concerning to us. 30% of the patients in the Rhopressa arm of the trial discontinued treatment by month 6 compared to 12% of the patient population in the Timolol arm. The most common reason for discontinuation seen in the Rhopressa arm was related to adverse events, at about 19.4%. 2.2% (8) of the subjects in the Timolol arm dropped out due to adverse events. As a point of reference, given that 47% of patients (118 out of 251 patients) on Rhopressa QD completed the treatment by month 12 in Rocket 2, we estimate a maximum drop-off rate of Rhopressa at 53%. Further, according to results published in Persistency: A New Take on Patient Care” by Schwartz in Review of Ophthalmology 11.4 (2004): 108, the discontinuation rates of 66%/50%/46% for Latanoprost/Travoprost/Bimatoprost were seen at month 3 and 6, with rates increasing to 67%/81%/81%, respectively, at month 12.”,” Aegis’ analyst commented.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) traded down 0.45% on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,520 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.47 billion. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.65) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,939,388.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,067 shares in the company, valued at $469,424.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

