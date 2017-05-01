Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die. Leveraging its expertise as a long-time leading provider of burn-in equipment, with over 2,000 systems installed worldwide, the Company has developed and introduced two innovative product families, the MTX system and the DiePak-Registered Trademark- carrier. “

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) traded down 1.09% on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 4,460 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s market cap is $75.87 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 782.71% and a negative net margin of 64.45%. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aehr-test-systems-aehr-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,049.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,660 shares of company stock worth $1,052,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.