AEGON (AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. TheStreet raised AEGON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) traded up 1.75% on Monday, reaching $5.24. 2,112,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.51. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. AEGON had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AEGON will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,457,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in AEGON by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,512,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after buying an additional 751,239 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,351,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after buying an additional 391,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AEGON by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,062,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

