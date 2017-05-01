Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Aegis currently has a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded up 2.9930% on Tuesday, hitting $20.6501. 138,818 shares of the stock traded hands. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $1.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post ($3.99) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aegis-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,937,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,704,000 after buying an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,854,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 268,187 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,628,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,121,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 59,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.