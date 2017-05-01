Advantest Corp (NASDAQ:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Advantest Corp (NASDAQ:ATEYY) opened at 18.78 on Friday. Advantest Corp has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advantest Corp (ATEYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/advantest-corp-ateyy-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Advantest Corp Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest Corp (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.