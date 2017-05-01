Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ASX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (NYSE:ASX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company earned $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng (NYSE:ASX) traded down 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,820 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,169,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 479,915 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng by 32.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

