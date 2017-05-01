Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (AVO) Insider Enrico Cipro Vanni Buys 100,000 Shares

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,152.36).

Enrico Cipro Vanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Enrico Cipro Vanni acquired 100,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,861.20).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Enrico Cipro Vanni acquired 25,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,250 ($9,360.88).

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) traded down 4.35% on Monday, hitting GBX 27.05. Advanced Oncotherapy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 23.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 209.88. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.35 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.38.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/advanced-oncotherapy-plc-avo-insider-acquires-28000-in-stock-updated.html.

Separately, Beaufort Securities cut Advanced Oncotherapy PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc is focused on providing radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment through the use of a proton therapy technology. The Company is engaged in development and then building of the Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT) proton beam cancer therapy device and management of healthcare related property.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.