Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Vetr raised Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.07 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,039,227 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.51 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 825,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,149,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $878,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 691,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,246,353 shares of company stock valued at $616,612,718 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $24,667,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

