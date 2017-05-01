Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of profitable for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of low double digit growth (consensus +11%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 2.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,036,349 shares. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company’s market capitalization is $12.81 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Advanced Micro Devices also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 81,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 236% compared to the average daily volume of 24,214 put options.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $984 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $15.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $878,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 691,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,246,353 shares of company stock valued at $616,612,718. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.