Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY17 guidance to profitable EPS.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 2.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,036,349 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s market capitalization is $12.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 81,398 put options on the company. This is an increase of 236% compared to the typical volume of 24,214 put options.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Vetr cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.52 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,692.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Development Co Pjsc Mubadala sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $613,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,246,353 shares of company stock valued at $616,612,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

