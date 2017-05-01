ADTRAN (ADTN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADTRAN earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) opened at 20.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. ADTRAN had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $170.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/adtran-adtn-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-24-updated.html.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.