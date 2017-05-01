Analysts Set adidas AG (ADS) PT at $177.81

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €180.86 ($196.59).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup Inc set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 183.929 on Monday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €106.00 and a 12-month high of €186.00. The stock has a market cap of €37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €179.29 and its 200-day moving average is €155.67.
About adidas AG
.
Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.