Analysts Set adidas AG (ADS) PT at $177.81

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €180.86 ($196.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup Inc set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 183.929 on Monday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €106.00 and a 12-month high of €186.00. The stock has a market cap of €37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €179.29 and its 200-day moving average is €155.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/adidas-ag-ads-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About adidas AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.