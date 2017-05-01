Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) opened at 11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Adecoagro SA has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.35 and a beta of 0.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/adecoagro-sa-agro-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the third quarter worth $173,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adecoagro SA during the first quarter worth $395,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro SA

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.