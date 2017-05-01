Addison Capital Co Acquires 70 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,442,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,189,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,757,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,168,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,969,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) opened at 116.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $146.96. The company’s market cap is $10.89 billion.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 92.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Cimarex Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $318,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,820,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

