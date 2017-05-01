Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have trended negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) opened at 3.70 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $83.75 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

