Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorda Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 16.15 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $739.78 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $119.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

