Acme United Co. (ACU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Acme United Co. (NYSEMKT:ACU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million.

Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 19,659 shares of the company traded hands. Acme United has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Acme United makes up about 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 18.99% of Acme United worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acme United in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation is a supplier of cutting, measuring, first aid and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. The Company operates in three segments: United States (including Asian operations), Canada and Europe. Its operations in the United States, Canada and Europe are involved in product development, marketing, sales, administrative and distribution activities.

