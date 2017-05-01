Acme United Co. (ACU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEMKT:ACU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ACME UNITED CORP. operates principally in two business segments. Operations in the medical segment involve the production and sale of metal disposable medical scissors and instruments, sterile procedure trays, germicidal products, dressings and wound care packs. Operations in the consumer segment involve the production and sale of shears, scissors, knives, rulers, first aid kits and chalk board items for school, office and home use. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acme United in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) opened at 29.00 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company earned $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Analysts forecast that Acme United will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Acme United makes up about 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 18.99% of Acme United worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation is a supplier of cutting, measuring, first aid and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. The Company operates in three segments: United States (including Asian operations), Canada and Europe. Its operations in the United States, Canada and Europe are involved in product development, marketing, sales, administrative and distribution activities.

