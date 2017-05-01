Access National Co. (ANCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

ANCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Merion Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Access National in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Access National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Access National in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Access National during the third quarter worth $3,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Access National by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Access National by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Access National during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Access National by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) traded up 0.35% on Monday, reaching $28.43. 32,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Access National has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Access National Co. (ANCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/access-national-co-ancx-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Access National

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.