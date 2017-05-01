Access National (ANCX) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ANCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Merion Capital Group initiated coverage on Access National in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on Access National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Access National in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) opened at 28.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Access National has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About Access National

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

