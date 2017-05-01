Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture Plc were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 7.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company earned $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture Plc to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Accenture Plc from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 39,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $4,769,504.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $870,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,826 shares of company stock valued at $10,181,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

