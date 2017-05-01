Acadian Timber Corp (ADN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) opened at 18.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Acadian Timber Corp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

ADN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.80.

About Acadian Timber Corp

Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (New Brunswick Timberlands), approximately 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine Timberlands) and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

