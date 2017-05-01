Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 3,315.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) traded down 0.49% on Monday, reaching $20.47. 22,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $637.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.85 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 415.78% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/acadian-asset-management-llc-raises-position-in-pinnacle-entertainment-inc-pnk.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.