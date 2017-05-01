Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 497,829 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter valued at $80,767,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 68.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,439,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 987,288 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter valued at $53,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,418,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 95,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 84.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,305,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after buying an additional 597,679 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) traded down 1.01% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 345,903 shares. Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 242.34% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company earned $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc raised Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $34.00 price target on Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Buffalo Pet Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

