Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.407 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 431,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) remained flat at $18.90 during trading on Monday. 57,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business earned $382 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -127.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

