Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.941 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 1,134,598 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter valued at $40,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the fourth quarter valued at $29,062,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after buying an additional 382,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 311,875 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) traded down 0.196% during trading on Monday, hitting $38.225. 167,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.455. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $643.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.92 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber Co news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $566,835.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

