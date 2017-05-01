Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.60. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $38.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm earned $62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/acadia-realty-trust-akr-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $47,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Conlon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,535. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 547,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.