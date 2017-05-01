Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare's earnings of $0.46 per share, met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but was down 6% year over year. The company was able to meet its own guidance of $0.45–$0.47 provided in the last reported quarter. The company suffers from high debt, escalating interest expenses and foreign exchange fluctuation. Tt is also exposed to foreign currency fluctuation. Substantial integration risks associated with its frequent acquisitions also remain a major headwind. However, the company is well positioned for long term growth on the back of its inorganic strategies. The latest Priory acquisition has substantially enhanced its asset base as the largest independent provider of mental health services in the U.K. Its mixed product portfolio has helped in diversifying the business risk. Year to date, the shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed the Zacks Hospitals industry.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 1,805,462 shares of the stock were exchanged. Acadia Healthcare Company has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm earned $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Acadia Healthcare Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $39,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 375,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 920,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.