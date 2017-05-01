AC Immune Ltd (ACIU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACIU. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) traded down 6.49% on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,267 shares. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s market cap is $508.31 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,344,000 after buying an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune Ltd is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

