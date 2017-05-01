Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc (ABE) Major Shareholder Purchases $908,226.00 in Stock

Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc (NYSE:ABE) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 67,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $908,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc (NYSE:ABE) opened at 13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $13.89.
Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Company Profile
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve this investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of emerging market smaller company issuers.
