Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (ABDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (NASDAQ:ABDNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABDNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon (NASDAQ:ABDNY) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Aberdeen Asset Mgt Unspon Company Profile

