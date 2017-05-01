Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $12.58 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a P/E ratio of 206.72 and a beta of 1.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 63.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

