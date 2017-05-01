Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a positive rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 212,979 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $227.44 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 2,029.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.63) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, RTW Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

