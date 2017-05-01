Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded down 1.327% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.575. The stock had a trading volume of 29,219 shares. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $224.42 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,029.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

