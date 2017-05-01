Short Interest in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Drops By 11.0%

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,823,659 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 35,743,625 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,099,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Vetr downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 106,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,844 shares. AbbVie has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post $5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.52%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.
