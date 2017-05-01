Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.159 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $823,984,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $570,905,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,150,000 after buying an additional 2,763,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,449,000 after buying an additional 2,311,080 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $72,070,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.94 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Leerink Swann set a $71.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.24 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

