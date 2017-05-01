Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,062 shares. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,160,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,392 shares of company stock worth $3,830,121. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

