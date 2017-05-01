Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business earned $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY17 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 6,014,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 113.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/abbott-laboratories-abt-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,705.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $245,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,392 shares of company stock worth $3,830,121 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.