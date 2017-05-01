ABB Ltd (ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America Corp upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 609,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in ABB by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 68,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in ABB by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 151,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ABB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,058 shares. ABB has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.7546 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.35%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

