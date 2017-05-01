Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded up 2.48% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,683 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Aaron's, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.27.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The business earned $844.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.44 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron's, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Aaron's in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Aaron's from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron's from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Aaron's from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

In related news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 4,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $288,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,750 shares of company stock valued at $803,318. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

