Aaron's’ (AAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAN. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) traded up 2.25% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 275,647 shares. Aaron's has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Aaron's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company earned $844.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron's will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $288,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $393,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,440 shares in the company, valued at $10,842,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,750 shares of company stock worth $803,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron's by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,638,000 after buying an additional 122,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,420,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,945,000 after buying an additional 195,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 23.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,387,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth about $40,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

